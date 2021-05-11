All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Tampa Bay
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Baltimore
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Houston
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Texas
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Los Angeles
|16
|18
|.471
|4
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
