Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 14 .611 _
New York 18 16 .529 3
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3
Toronto 17 16 .515
Baltimore 16 19 .457

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 13 .594 _
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1
Kansas City 16 17 .485
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7
Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 15 .583 _
Houston 18 17 .514
Seattle 18 17 .514
Texas 18 19 .486
Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

