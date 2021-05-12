All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|Minnesota
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|Detroit
|11
|24
|.314
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|Houston
|19
|17
|.528
|2½
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|Los Angeles
|16
|19
|.457
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8, Kansas City 7
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments