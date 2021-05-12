On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 15 .595 _
New York 19 16 .543 2
Toronto 18 16 .529
Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3
Baltimore 16 20 .444

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 13 .606 _
Cleveland 19 14 .576 1
Kansas City 16 18 .471
Minnesota 12 21 .364 8
Detroit 11 24 .314 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 15 .595 _
Houston 19 17 .528
Seattle 18 18 .500
Texas 18 20 .474
Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth