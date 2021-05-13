All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Tampa Bay
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|21
|.432
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|20
|14
|.588
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Minnesota
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|Houston
|20
|17
|.541
|2½
|Seattle
|18
|19
|.486
|4½
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Los Angeles
|16
|20
|.444
|6
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Atlanta 1
Oakland 4, Boston 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
