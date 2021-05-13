On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 16 .579 _
New York 20 16 .556 1
Toronto 20 16 .556 1
Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 _
Cleveland 20 14 .588 1
Kansas City 16 20 .444 6
Minnesota 12 22 .353 9
Detroit 13 24 .351

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 15 .605 _
Houston 20 17 .541
Seattle 18 19 .486
Texas 18 20 .474 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 4, Atlanta 1

Oakland 4, Boston 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8

L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

