American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 23 16 .590 _
Toronto 20 16 .556
New York 20 17 .541 2
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 _
Cleveland 21 14 .600 ½
Kansas City 17 20 .459
Detroit 13 24 .351
Minnesota 12 23 .343

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 16 .590 _
Houston 21 17 .553
Seattle 18 20 .474
Texas 18 21 .462 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 8, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

