East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Tampa Bay
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|21
|.432
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Kansas City
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Houston
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Seattle
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Los Angeles
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 8, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
