East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Toronto
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|2
|Tampa Bay
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Kansas City
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Minnesota
|13
|25
|.342
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Houston
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Seattle
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|Texas
|18
|24
|.429
|7
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, Texas 5
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Houston 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
