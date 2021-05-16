On Air: This Just In!
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 2
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 15 .615 _
Cleveland 21 16 .568 2
Kansas City 18 22 .450
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 20 20 .500 4
Los Angeles 17 22 .436
Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

