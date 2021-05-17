Trending:
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 2
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 15 .615 _
Cleveland 21 17 .553
Kansas City 18 22 .450
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 20 .512
Los Angeles 17 22 .436
Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

