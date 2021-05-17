All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Toronto
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|2
|Tampa Bay
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|Kansas City
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Minnesota
|13
|25
|.342
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Houston
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Seattle
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Los Angeles
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|Texas
|18
|24
|.429
|7
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Houston 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
