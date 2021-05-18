All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Toronto
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|New York
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Kansas City
|18
|22
|.450
|7
|Detroit
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
|Minnesota
|13
|26
|.333
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|25
|17
|.595
|_
|Houston
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|18
|22
|.450
|6
|Texas
|19
|24
|.442
|6½
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments