American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 18 .581 _
Toronto 23 17 .575 ½
Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1
New York 23 19 .548
Baltimore 17 24 .415 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 _
Cleveland 22 18 .550 3
Kansas City 19 22 .463
Detroit 16 26 .381 10
Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 17 .605 _
Houston 24 18 .571
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Los Angeles 18 23 .439 7
Texas 19 25 .432

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

