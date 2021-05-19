All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|18
|.581
|_
|Toronto
|23
|17
|.575
|½
|Tampa Bay
|24
|19
|.558
|1
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|1½
|Baltimore
|17
|24
|.415
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Kansas City
|19
|22
|.463
|6½
|Detroit
|16
|26
|.381
|10
|Minnesota
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Houston
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Seattle
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Los Angeles
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Texas
|19
|25
|.432
|7½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 6, Houston 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
