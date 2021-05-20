All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Tampa Bay
|25
|19
|.568
|1
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|1½
|New York
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Detroit
|17
|26
|.395
|9½
|Minnesota
|14
|27
|.341
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Houston
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|Los Angeles
|18
|24
|.429
|7
|Texas
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
Boston 7, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Detroit 6, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
