All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|18
|.609
|_
|New York
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Baltimore
|17
|27
|.386
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Detroit
|17
|26
|.395
|9
|Minnesota
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|26
|19
|.578
|½
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|Los Angeles
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|Texas
|19
|27
|.413
|8
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments