American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 28 18 .609 _
New York 26 19 .578
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578
Toronto 23 19 .548 3
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 17 .605 _
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Kansas City 20 22 .476
Detroit 17 26 .395 9
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 26 18 .591 _
Oakland 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7
Texas 19 27 .413 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

