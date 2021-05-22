All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|18
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|1
|New York
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|Baltimore
|17
|27
|.386
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|23
|.465
|6
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|8½
|Minnesota
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|Houston
|26
|19
|.578
|½
|Seattle
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|Texas
|20
|27
|.426
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings
Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
