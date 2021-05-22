On Air: Safe Money Radio
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:02 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 28 18 .609 _
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587 1
New York 26 19 .578
Toronto 23 20 .535
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 17 .605 _
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Kansas City 20 23 .465 6
Detroit 18 26 .409
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 19 .587 _
Houston 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 24 .467
Texas 20 27 .426
Los Angeles 19 26 .422

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings

Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

