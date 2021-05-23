On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 29 18 .617 _
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 ½
New York 27 19 .587
Toronto 23 22 .511 5
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 18 .591 _
Cleveland 24 19 .558
Kansas City 21 23 .477 5
Detroit 18 27 .400
Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 19 .596 _
Houston 26 20 .565
Seattle 21 25 .457
Texas 21 27 .438
Los Angeles 19 27 .413

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

        Read more: Sports News

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds