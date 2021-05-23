All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|New York
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Baltimore
|17
|29
|.370
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|Cleveland
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Kansas City
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|Detroit
|18
|27
|.400
|8½
|Minnesota
|16
|29
|.356
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Houston
|26
|20
|.565
|1½
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|6½
|Texas
|21
|27
|.438
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|27
|.413
|8½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
