On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _
Boston 29 19 .604 ½
New York 28 19 .596 1
Toronto 23 23 .500
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 19 .578 _
Cleveland 24 20 .545
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4
Detroit 18 28 .391
Minnesota 17 29 .370

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 20 .583 _
Houston 26 21 .553
Texas 22 27 .449
Seattle 21 26 .447
Los Angeles 20 27 .426

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords