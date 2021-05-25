All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Boston
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|New York
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Toronto
|23
|23
|.500
|5½
|Baltimore
|17
|30
|.362
|12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|Cleveland
|25
|20
|.556
|1½
|Kansas City
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|9½
|Minnesota
|18
|29
|.383
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|28
|21
|.571
|_
|Houston
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|5½
|Texas
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Los Angeles
|20
|27
|.426
|7
___
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments