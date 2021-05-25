On Air: Off The Shelf
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _
Boston 29 19 .604 ½
New York 28 19 .596 1
Toronto 23 23 .500
Baltimore 17 30 .362 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 19 .587 _
Cleveland 25 20 .556
Kansas City 22 23 .489
Detroit 18 29 .383
Minnesota 18 29 .383

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 21 .571 _
Houston 26 21 .553 1
Seattle 22 26 .458
Texas 22 27 .449 6
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

