Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 20 .600 _
Boston 29 20 .592 ½
New York 28 20 .583 1
Toronto 24 23 .511
Baltimore 17 31 .354 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 19 .596 _
Cleveland 26 20 .565
Kansas City 23 23 .500
Minnesota 19 29 .396
Detroit 18 30 .375 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 22 .560 _
Houston 26 22 .542 1
Seattle 23 26 .469
Texas 22 28 .440 6
Los Angeles 21 27 .438 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

