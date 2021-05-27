All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|Boston
|30
|20
|.600
|½
|New York
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|Toronto
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Baltimore
|17
|32
|.347
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Kansas City
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Minnesota
|20
|29
|.408
|8½
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|29
|22
|.569
|_
|Houston
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Seattle
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Los Angeles
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Texas
|22
|29
|.431
|7
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Boston 9, Atlanta 5
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments