On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _
Boston 30 20 .600 ½
New York 28 20 .583
Toronto 24 23 .511 5
Baltimore 17 32 .347 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 20 .583 _
Cleveland 26 21 .553
Kansas City 23 24 .489
Minnesota 20 29 .408
Detroit 19 30 .388

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 29 22 .569 _
Houston 27 22 .551 1
Seattle 23 27 .460
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6
Texas 22 29 .431 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineer's Far East District holds Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration