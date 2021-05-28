On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _
Boston 30 20 .600 1
New York 29 21 .580 2
Toronto 25 24 .510
Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 20 .592 _
Cleveland 27 21 .563
Kansas City 23 25 .479
Minnesota 20 29 .408 9
Detroit 19 31 .380 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 30 22 .577 _
Houston 27 22 .551
Seattle 24 27 .471
Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7
Texas 22 30 .423 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

