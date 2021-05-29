All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|Boston
|31
|20
|.608
|½
|New York
|29
|22
|.569
|2½
|Toronto
|26
|24
|.520
|5
|Baltimore
|17
|33
|.340
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|22
|.551
|2
|Kansas City
|24
|25
|.490
|5
|Minnesota
|20
|30
|.400
|9½
|Detroit
|20
|31
|.392
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|22
|.585
|_
|Houston
|27
|23
|.540
|2½
|Seattle
|25
|27
|.481
|5½
|Los Angeles
|22
|29
|.431
|8
|Texas
|22
|31
|.415
|9
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 1-7), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 7-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
