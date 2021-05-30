On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 33 20 .623 _
Boston 32 20 .615 ½
New York 29 23 .558
Toronto 26 24 .520
Baltimore 17 35 .327 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 20 .608 _
Cleveland 27 22 .551 3
Kansas City 24 26 .480
Minnesota 21 30 .412 10
Detroit 21 31 .404 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 23 .574 _
Houston 27 24 .529
Seattle 26 27 .491
Los Angeles 23 29 .442 7
Texas 22 32 .407 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0

Boston 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor