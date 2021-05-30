All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|33
|20
|.623
|_
|Boston
|32
|20
|.615
|½
|New York
|29
|23
|.558
|3½
|Toronto
|26
|24
|.520
|5½
|Baltimore
|17
|35
|.327
|15½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|Cleveland
|27
|22
|.551
|3
|Kansas City
|24
|26
|.480
|6½
|Minnesota
|21
|30
|.412
|10
|Detroit
|21
|31
|.404
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|23
|.574
|_
|Houston
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Seattle
|26
|27
|.491
|4½
|Los Angeles
|23
|29
|.442
|7
|Texas
|22
|32
|.407
|9
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0
Boston 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments