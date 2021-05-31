All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|Boston
|32
|20
|.615
|1
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|Baltimore
|17
|36
|.321
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|20
|.615
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|.549
|3½
|Kansas City
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|Minnesota
|21
|31
|.404
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Houston
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Seattle
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|Texas
|22
|33
|.400
|9
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 7, San Diego 4
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 4, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Miami at Boston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Toronto (Ray 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 5-2), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 5-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
