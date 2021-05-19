On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American Siebatcheu acquired by Young Boys from Rennes

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

American forward Jordan Siebatcheu has been acquired by the Swiss club Young Boys on a permanent transfer from France’s Rennes.

Siebatcheu went on loan to Young Boys from Rennes last September, and the 25-year-old born in Washington, D.C., has 12 goals in 32 league matches this season and 15 goals in all competitions.

Young Boys said Tuesday it exercised its option to acquire Siebatcheu and had signed him to a contract through the 2023-24 season.

A former member of France’s under-21 national team, Siebatcheu made his U.S. national team debut against Jamaica in March.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research