Anderson, Braves to take on Anderson, Brewers

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (18-20, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-19, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Atlanta will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 9-11 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a mark of .341.

The Braves are 9-9 on the road. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 56 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-3. Drew Smyly earned his second victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Adrian Houser took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with five home runs and is slugging .425.

Austin Riley is second on the Braves with 35 hits and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 6-4, .198 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

