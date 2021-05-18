Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels star Mike Trout out 6 to 8 weeks due to calf strain

By JOE REEDY
May 18, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.

The Angels put Trout on the injured list Tuesday, a day after he made an early exit in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. Trout came up limping after running toward third on an inning-ending popup in the first.

Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Trout was in a lot of pain.

The three-time MVP is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, and was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research