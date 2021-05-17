Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels star Trout leaves game due to right calf strain

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia