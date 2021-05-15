Trending:
Angels take 3-game skid into matchup with Red Sox

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (16-21, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (24-16, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -104, Angels -112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 12-11 on their home turf. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .323 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .415.

The Angels have gone 8-12 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .251 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .342.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Andriese recorded his second victory and Bobby Dalbec went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Tony Watson took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 50 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 22 extra base hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

