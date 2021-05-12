On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
AP 2021 FCS All-America Team

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 1:16 pm
2 min read
      

The Associated Press FCS All-America team as chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from College Sports Information Directors of America.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Eric Barriere, senior, Eastern Washington.

Running backs — Otis Weah, sophomore; North Dakota; Julius Chestnut, sophomore, Sacred Heart.

Linemen — Cordell Volson, senior, North Dakota State; Drew Himmelman, senior, Illinois State; Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, South Dakota State; David Kroll, senior, Delaware; P.J. Burkhalter, senior, Nicholls.

Receivers — Jakob Herres, junior, VMI; Tyler Hudson, sophomore, Central Arkansas.

Tight end — Ryan Miller, junior, Furman.

All-purpose player — Christian Watson, junior, North Dakota State.

Kicker — Luis Aguilar, senior, Northern Arizona.

Defense

Linemen — Jared Brinkman, senior, Northern Iowa; Jahari Kay, senior, Sam Houston; Isiah Chambers, senior, McNeese State; Mike Greene, senior, James Madison.

Linebackers — La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, Southern Utah; Stone Snyder, sophomore, VMI; Colby Campbell, senior, Presbyterian.

Secondary — Chris Edmonds, sophomore, Samford; Nicario Harper, sophomore, Jacksonville State; Robert Rochell, senior, Central Arkansas; Kendrick Whitehead, junior, Delaware.

Punter — Garrett Wegner, senior, North Dakota State.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Cole Kelley, senior, Southeastern Louisiana.

Running backs — Dejoun Lee, senior, Delaware; Percy Ageyi-Obese, senior, James Madison.

Linemen — Ty Whitworth, senior, Weber State; Nathan Nguon, senior, North Dakota; Colby Thomas, senior, Sam Houston State; Raymond Gillespie, senior, James Madison.

Tight end — Trae Berry, senior, Jacksonville State.

Receivers — Avante Cox, junior, Southern Illinois; Jequez Ezzard, senior, Sam Houston.

All-purpose player — Quay Holmes, junior, East Tennessee State.

Kicker —- Ethan Ratke, senior, James Madison.

Defense

Linemen — Jordan Lewis, junior, Southern; Kobie Turner, junior, Richmond; Jevon Leon, sophomore, Sam Houston; Kevin Glajchen, senior, San Diego.

Linebacker — Conner Mortensen, senior, Weber State; Bryson Armstrong, senior, Kennesaw; Tre Walker, junior, Idaho.

Secondary —- Don Gardner, senior, South Dakota State; Kordell Jackson, senior, Murray State; Qua Brown, senior, Southern Illinois; Decobie Durant, senior, South Carolina State.

Punter — Cade Coffey, senior, Idaho.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

