AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 25 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Connecticut (10) 5 0 150 4 1 4 2. Seattle (3) 3 1 142 1 1 4 3. Las Vegas (1) 2 2 123 3 1 5 4. New York 5 1 121 9 2 6 5. Chicago 2 1 110 2 3 6 6. Phoenix 2 2 91 5 4 7 7. Dallas 1 2 76 8 5 9 8. Washington 1 3 64 7 7 11 9. Minnesota 0 3 52 6 8 12 10. Atlanta 1 2 35 11 9 12 11. Los Angeles 0 2 29 10 10 12 12. Indiana 1 4 21 12 10 12

