Arizona 7, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 12:58 am
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 35 7 11 6
Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 5 1 0 0
Story ss 3 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 2 1 2 2
Cron 1b 4 0 2 1 Peralta lf 4 1 1 1
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0
Daza lf 4 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1
Fuentes 3b 4 1 2 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Rojas rf 4 1 1 2
Gray p 2 0 0 0 Bumgarner p 2 0 1 0
Tapia ph 1 0 1 1 Clarke p 1 0 1 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 100 000 100 2
Arizona 004 100 02x 7

E_Story 2 (4), Cron (4), Fuentes (2). DP_Colorado 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Story (7), Cabrera (6). 3B_P.Smith (2). HR_Rojas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,3-2 6 9 5 4 1 3
Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sheffield 1 2 2 2 1 2
Arizona
Bumgarner W,3-2 5 4 1 1 1 6
Clarke 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Al.Young 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:58. A_13,184 (48,686).

