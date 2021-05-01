Arizona 7, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fuentes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Arizona
|004
|100
|02x
|—
|7
E_Story 2 (4), Cron (4), Fuentes (2). DP_Colorado 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Story (7), Cabrera (6). 3B_P.Smith (2). HR_Rojas (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,3-2
|6
|
|9
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,3-2
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Clarke
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Al.Young
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peacock
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, John Libka; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:58. A_13,184 (48,686).
