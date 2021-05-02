Arizona 8, Colorado 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 4 12 4 3 9 Tapia lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .320 Hampson cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .247 Story ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .284 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McMahon 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .274 Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Daza rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Díaz c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .136 Trejo 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .188 González p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Fuentes 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 9 8 3 8 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272 VanMeter 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .156 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .243 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Vogt c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .211 Rojas ss-2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235 Varsho rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .444 Heath cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .192 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .149

Colorado 002 000 020_4 12 1 Arizona 010 030 04x_8 9 2

a-singled for Bowden in the 6th. b-struck out for Ginkel in the 7th. c-struck out for Kinley in the 8th. d-struck out for Devenski in the 8th.

E_Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB_Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B_Vogt (1). HR_Story (4), off M.Kelly; P.Smith (3), off González. RBIs_Story 2 (18), Tapia (13), Hampson (11), Heath (1), P.Smith 2 (10), Escobar (17), Vogt 2 (10), Rojas (10), Varsho (1). SB_Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S_Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Adams 2, González, Tapia, Daza, McMahon, Fuentes); Arizona 3 (M.Kelly, Peralta, Ahmed). RISP_Colorado 2 for 15; Arizona 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Trejo.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 2 85 4.38 Bowden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 8.64 Kinley 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.75 Bard, L, 1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 0 24 9.00 Sheffield 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.16

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 85 5.79 Al.Young, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.53 Ginkel, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 3.27 Devenski, W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2 26 9.00 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bowden 1-0, Sheffield 1-0, Al.Young 2-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Story). HBP_Devenski (Story).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:29. A_11,395 (48,686).

