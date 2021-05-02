Arizona 8, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|3
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Daza rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Trejo 2b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|González p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Fuentes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|3
|8
|
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.156
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.211
|Rojas ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Varsho rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|Heath cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Colorado
|002
|000
|020_4
|12
|1
|Arizona
|010
|030
|04x_8
|9
|2
a-singled for Bowden in the 6th. b-struck out for Ginkel in the 7th. c-struck out for Kinley in the 8th. d-struck out for Devenski in the 8th.
E_Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB_Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B_Vogt (1). HR_Story (4), off M.Kelly; P.Smith (3), off González. RBIs_Story 2 (18), Tapia (13), Hampson (11), Heath (1), P.Smith 2 (10), Escobar (17), Vogt 2 (10), Rojas (10), Varsho (1). SB_Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S_Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (Adams 2, González, Tapia, Daza, McMahon, Fuentes); Arizona 3 (M.Kelly, Peralta, Ahmed). RISP_Colorado 2 for 15; Arizona 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Trejo.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|85
|4.38
|Bowden
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8.64
|Kinley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.75
|Bard, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|24
|9.00
|Sheffield
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.16
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|85
|5.79
|Al.Young, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.53
|Ginkel, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.27
|Devenski, W, 1-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|9.00
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Bowden 1-0, Sheffield 1-0, Al.Young 2-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Story). HBP_Devenski (Story).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:29. A_11,395 (48,686).
