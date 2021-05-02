Trending:
Arizona 8, Colorado 4

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 12:13 am
Colorado Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 12 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Tapia lf 5 1 3 1 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 2
Hampson cf 4 0 1 1 VanMeter 2b 2 2 0 0
Story ss 3 1 1 2 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0
McMahon 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 1 1 2
Adams 1b 5 0 2 0 Rojas ss-2b 4 1 1 1
Daza rf 5 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 2 2 1
Díaz c 5 1 2 0 Heath cf 4 0 1 1
Trejo 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
González p 2 1 1 0 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0 An.Young ph 1 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Devenski p 0 0 0 0
Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 1 0 0 0
Colorado 002 000 020 4
Arizona 010 030 04x 8

E_Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB_Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B_Vogt (1). HR_Story (4), P.Smith (3). SB_Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S_Hampson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
González 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 2
Bowden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bard L,1-2 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Sheffield 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
M.Kelly 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6
Al.Young H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel H,6 1 1 0 0 1 0
Devenski W,1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Devenski (Story).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:29. A_11,395 (48,686).

