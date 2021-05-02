Arizona 8, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McMahon 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rojas ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Daza rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heath cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Trejo 2b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|002
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Arizona
|010
|030
|04x
|—
|8
E_Trejo (1), Escobar 2 (5). LOB_Colorado 14, Arizona 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Heath (1), Escobar (6), Rojas (3), Varsho (3). 3B_Vogt (1). HR_Story (4), P.Smith (3). SB_Tapia 2 (3), Story (3), Hampson (6). S_Hampson (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Bowden
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bard L,1-2
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sheffield
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Al.Young H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Devenski W,1-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Devenski (Story).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:29. A_11,395 (48,686).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments