Arizona takes 3-game skid into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-18, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-3, 6.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 11-5 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .343 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an OBP of .427.

The Diamondbacks are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .346.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-1. Julio Urias secured his sixth victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Corbin Martin registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 42 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and is slugging .432.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

