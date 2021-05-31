On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Sports News

Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run

By ERIC OLSON
May 31, 2021 12:38 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.

The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.

The national seeds following Arkansas: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.

Vanderbilt will be going for its third national championship since 2014 after winning the title two years ago. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

More AP College World Series coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

