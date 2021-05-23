Athletics visit Los Angeles, look to build on Bassitt’s solid outing

Oakland Athletics (28-19, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-27, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -103, Athletics -113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt went 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 7-13 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .245 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .333.

The Athletics have gone 5-7 against division opponents. Oakland has hit 66 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads them with 11 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Chris Bassitt earned his fourth victory and Seth Brown went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Patrick Sandoval registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 27 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Laureano leads the Athletics with 44 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

