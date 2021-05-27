Trending:
Atlanta 101, Dallas 95

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 9:22 pm
DALLAS (95)

Mabrey 8-12 6-6 24, Thornton 6-11 3-4 17, Collier 1-4 1-2 3, Jefferson 2-4 2-2 8, Ogunbowale 7-17 7-8 24, Harrison 2-5 4-4 8, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Kuier 0-2 1-2 1, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 4-9 1-2 10. Totals 30-66 25-30 95.

ATLANTA (101)

Carter 5-10 11-11 21, Hawkins 1-4 2-2 4, E.Williams 3-4 0-2 6, C.Williams 5-17 2-5 14, Hayes 11-16 2-3 26, Billings 4-6 2-4 10, Stricklen 0-3 0-0 0, Bradford 2-7 0-2 4, McDonald 2-4 4-4 9, Sims 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 36-75 23-33 101.

Dallas 29 18 27 21 95
Atlanta 31 22 28 20 101

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-25 (Ogunbowale 3-8, Jefferson 2-3, Mabrey 2-3, Thornton 2-4, Harris 1-3, Kuier 0-2), Atlanta 6-20 (Hayes 2-2, C.Williams 2-6, McDonald 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Bradford 0-3, Stricklen 0-3). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Mabrey), Atlanta None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Harrison 9), Atlanta 45 (Billings 11). Assists_Dallas 17 (Jefferson 4), Atlanta 19 (C.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Atlanta 20. A_711 (3,500)

