Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 1 11 1 1 9 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .339 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Craig ph-1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Newman ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Difo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Vargas 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 González 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .220 Gamel lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .192 T.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 20 20 20 5 9 Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 5 0 1 .284 Freeman 1b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .232 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ozuna lf 5 3 3 2 1 0 .212 Albies 2b 5 2 2 3 1 0 .224 Riley 3b-1b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .310 Swanson ss 4 3 3 1 1 0 .235 K.Smith c 4 2 2 1 1 2 .500 Heredia cf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .306 I.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Adrianza ph-3b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .250

Pittsburgh 000 000 001_1 11 0 Atlanta 140 131 28x_20 20 1

a-singled for Shreve in the 8th. b-homered for Tomlin in the 8th.

E_Webb (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (13), Swanson (9), Riley (7), Heredia (9), Ozuna 2 (5), Freeman (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (14), off T.Anderson; Albies (7), off T.Anderson; Riley (6), off T.Anderson; Ozuna (7), off K.Keller; Riley (7), off Shreve; Swanson (7), off Shreve; Adrianza (3), off Difo. RBIs_Craig (2), Albies 3 (21), Acuña Jr. 5 (30), Riley 3 (15), Ozuna 2 (25), Swanson (17), K.Smith (1), Heredia (10), Adrianza 4 (17). SF_Acuña Jr., Riley. S_I.Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Vargas, Newman); Atlanta 3 (Riley, K.Smith, Albies). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna. LIDP_Tucker.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Tomlin, Freeman, Tomlin).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson, L, 3-4 5 10 9 9 2 7 101 4.73 K.Keller 1 1 1 1 0 1 25 8.10 Shreve 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 4.91 Difo 1 6 8 8 3 1 40 72.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA I.Anderson, W, 4-1 6 6 0 0 0 6 92 2.82 Tomlin 2 3 0 0 0 2 26 6.26 Webb 1 2 1 0 1 1 18 5.62

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:09. A_37,545 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.