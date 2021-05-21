Trending:
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:45 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 1 11 1 1 9
Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .339
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Craig ph-1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Newman ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Difo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Vargas 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
González 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .220
Gamel lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .192
T.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 20 20 20 5 9
Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 5 0 1 .284
Freeman 1b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .232
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ozuna lf 5 3 3 2 1 0 .212
Albies 2b 5 2 2 3 1 0 .224
Riley 3b-1b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .310
Swanson ss 4 3 3 1 1 0 .235
K.Smith c 4 2 2 1 1 2 .500
Heredia cf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .306
I.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .077
Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Adrianza ph-3b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .250
Pittsburgh 000 000 001_1 11 0
Atlanta 140 131 28x_20 20 1

a-singled for Shreve in the 8th. b-homered for Tomlin in the 8th.

E_Webb (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (13), Swanson (9), Riley (7), Heredia (9), Ozuna 2 (5), Freeman (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (14), off T.Anderson; Albies (7), off T.Anderson; Riley (6), off T.Anderson; Ozuna (7), off K.Keller; Riley (7), off Shreve; Swanson (7), off Shreve; Adrianza (3), off Difo. RBIs_Craig (2), Albies 3 (21), Acuña Jr. 5 (30), Riley 3 (15), Ozuna 2 (25), Swanson (17), K.Smith (1), Heredia (10), Adrianza 4 (17). SF_Acuña Jr., Riley. S_I.Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Vargas, Newman); Atlanta 3 (Riley, K.Smith, Albies). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna. LIDP_Tucker.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Tomlin, Freeman, Tomlin).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, L, 3-4 5 10 9 9 2 7 101 4.73
K.Keller 1 1 1 1 0 1 25 8.10
Shreve 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 4.91
Difo 1 6 8 8 3 1 40 72.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
I.Anderson, W, 4-1 6 6 0 0 0 6 92 2.82
Tomlin 2 3 0 0 0 2 26 6.26
Webb 1 2 1 0 1 1 18 5.62

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:09. A_37,545 (41,084).

Related Topics
Fed Photo of the Day

