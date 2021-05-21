Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|1
|11
|1
|1
|9
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Craig ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Newman ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Difo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Vargas 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|González 1b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Gamel lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|T.Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Tucker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|20
|20
|20
|5
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ozuna lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.212
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.224
|Riley 3b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.310
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|K.Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.500
|Heredia cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|I.Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Adrianza ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001_1
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|140
|131
|28x_20
|20
|1
a-singled for Shreve in the 8th. b-homered for Tomlin in the 8th.
E_Webb (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (13), Swanson (9), Riley (7), Heredia (9), Ozuna 2 (5), Freeman (4). HR_Acuña Jr. (14), off T.Anderson; Albies (7), off T.Anderson; Riley (6), off T.Anderson; Ozuna (7), off K.Keller; Riley (7), off Shreve; Swanson (7), off Shreve; Adrianza (3), off Difo. RBIs_Craig (2), Albies 3 (21), Acuña Jr. 5 (30), Riley 3 (15), Ozuna 2 (25), Swanson (17), K.Smith (1), Heredia (10), Adrianza 4 (17). SF_Acuña Jr., Riley. S_I.Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings 2, Vargas, Newman); Atlanta 3 (Riley, K.Smith, Albies). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 13.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Ozuna. LIDP_Tucker.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Tomlin, Freeman, Tomlin).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, L, 3-4
|5
|
|10
|9
|9
|2
|7
|101
|4.73
|K.Keller
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|8.10
|Shreve
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|4.91
|Difo
|1
|
|6
|8
|8
|3
|1
|40
|72.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|I.Anderson, W, 4-1
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|92
|2.82
|Tomlin
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|6.26
|Webb
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.62
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:09. A_37,545 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments