Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 34 2 8 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 Hernandez rf 5 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 5 1 2 0 Riley 1b 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 2 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 0 0 Adrianza 3b 3 0 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Soto ph 1 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 Stevenson pr 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 300 000 — 3 Washington 000 100 010 — 2

E_Acuña Jr. (1), Gomes (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 10. 2B_Ozuna (3), Schwarber (5), Harrison (4), Zimmerman (2). SB_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Smyly W,1-2 6 4 1 0 4 4 Jackson H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Santana H,2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Dayton H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Smith S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Lester L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 5 Voth 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_8,561 (41,339).

