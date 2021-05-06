Atlanta 3, Washington 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stevenson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
E_Acuña Jr. (1), Gomes (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 10. 2B_Ozuna (3), Schwarber (5), Harrison (4), Zimmerman (2). SB_Harrison (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W,1-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Jackson H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dayton H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith S,7-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Voth
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:53. A_8,561 (41,339).
