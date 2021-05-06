Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 7:15 pm
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 34 2 8 1
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 Hernandez rf 5 0 1 0
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 5 1 2 0
Riley 1b 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 2 0 1 0
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 0 0
Adrianza 3b 3 0 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 1
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Soto ph 1 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0
Stevenson pr 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 300 000 3
Washington 000 100 010 2

E_Acuña Jr. (1), Gomes (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 10. 2B_Ozuna (3), Schwarber (5), Harrison (4), Zimmerman (2). SB_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly W,1-2 6 4 1 0 4 4
Jackson H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santana H,2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Dayton H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Lester L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 5
Voth 2 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Smyly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_8,561 (41,339).

Sports News

Comments

