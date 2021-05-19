Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 4 4 Totals 32 5 10 4 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 Maybin lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 0 0 Riley 3b 3 2 2 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 Fargas cf 2 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 1 1 1 Nido ph 1 0 1 2 Morton p 2 0 1 1 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Lee rf 3 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Peterson p 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Hager lf 2 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 100 300 — 4 Atlanta 000 030 011 — 5

E_Minter (2). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 2, Atlanta 8. 2B_Peraza (2), Riley 2 (6), Swanson (7). HR_Villar (4), Acuña Jr. (13). SB_Maybin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Peterson 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 5 Dr.Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Castro H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Loup BS,0-2 0 3 1 1 0 0 Barnes L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2

Atlanta Morton 6 2 1 1 0 8 Minter H,9 2-3 1 3 0 1 1 Jackson BS,0-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 W.Smith W,1-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Peterson (Contreras), Dr.Smith (Riley). WP_Peterson, W.Smith(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:50. A_22,619 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.