Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|4
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Maybin lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fargas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Nido ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Morton p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hager lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|100
|300
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|011
|—
|5
E_Minter (2). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 2, Atlanta 8. 2B_Peraza (2), Riley 2 (6), Swanson (7). HR_Villar (4), Acuña Jr. (13). SB_Maybin (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Dr.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup BS,0-2
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Minter H,9
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith W,1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Peterson (Contreras), Dr.Smith (Riley). WP_Peterson, W.Smith(2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:50. A_22,619 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments