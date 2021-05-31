Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 3 10 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .303 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Soto rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .270 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .207 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Castro 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .254 Gomes c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 c-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Ross p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .313 a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .314

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 5 5 11 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .283 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .231 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Almonte lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .239 Heredia cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .291 Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235

Washington 000 300 000_3 7 0 Atlanta 310 001 00x_5 6 2

a-grounded out for Ross in the 6th. b-walked for Jackson in the 6th. c-flied out for Stevenson in the 9th. d-struck out for Rainey in the 9th.

E_Morton (1), Riley (5). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. HR_Bell (7), off Morton; Acuña Jr. (16), off Ross. RBIs_Bell 2 (22), Ross (3), Swanson (21), Contreras 2 (17), Acuña Jr. (33), Heredia (11). SF_Swanson. S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Schwarber, Turner 2, Castro); Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, L, 2-5 5 3 4 4 3 7 87 5.40 Finnegan 1 3 1 1 1 2 33 3.97 Clay 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.87 Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 8.78

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 4-2 5 6 3 3 3 6 91 4.11 Jackson, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.40 Minter, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.12 Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.17 W.Smith, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.05

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:05. A_37,668 (41,084).

