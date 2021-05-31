Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 8:32 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 10
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .303
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Soto rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .270
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .207
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Castro 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .254
Gomes c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252
Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239
c-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Ross p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .313
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 6 5 5 11
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .283
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .231
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Almonte lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .239
Heredia cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .291
Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Washington 000 300 000_3 7 0
Atlanta 310 001 00x_5 6 2

a-grounded out for Ross in the 6th. b-walked for Jackson in the 6th. c-flied out for Stevenson in the 9th. d-struck out for Rainey in the 9th.

E_Morton (1), Riley (5). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. HR_Bell (7), off Morton; Acuña Jr. (16), off Ross. RBIs_Bell 2 (22), Ross (3), Swanson (21), Contreras 2 (17), Acuña Jr. (33), Heredia (11). SF_Swanson. S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Schwarber, Turner 2, Castro); Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, L, 2-5 5 3 4 4 3 7 87 5.40
Finnegan 1 3 1 1 1 2 33 3.97
Clay 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.87
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 8.78
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 4-2 5 6 3 3 3 6 91 4.11
Jackson, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.40
Minter, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.12
Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.17
W.Smith, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.05

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:05. A_37,668 (41,084).

