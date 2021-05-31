Atlanta 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.303
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.207
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|c-Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|5
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Almonte lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adrianza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Washington
|000
|300
|000_3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|310
|001
|00x_5
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Ross in the 6th. b-walked for Jackson in the 6th. c-flied out for Stevenson in the 9th. d-struck out for Rainey in the 9th.
E_Morton (1), Riley (5). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. HR_Bell (7), off Morton; Acuña Jr. (16), off Ross. RBIs_Bell 2 (22), Ross (3), Swanson (21), Contreras 2 (17), Acuña Jr. (33), Heredia (11). SF_Swanson. S_Stevenson.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Schwarber, Turner 2, Castro); Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Acuña Jr.). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 5.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, L, 2-5
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|7
|87
|5.40
|Finnegan
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.97
|Clay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.87
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|8.78
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 4-2
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|91
|4.11
|Jackson, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.40
|Minter, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.12
|Martin, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.17
|W.Smith, S, 9-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.05
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:05. A_37,668 (41,084).
