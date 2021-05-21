Atlanta 83, Indiana 79

ATLANTA (83)
Hawkins 0-5 0-0 0, Hayes 3-8 7-8 14, E.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 6-14 0-0 16, Carter 9-17 4-6 23, Billings 2-7 1-2 5, Stricklen 3-4 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Bradford 3-8 0-0 8, Sims 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-75 12-16 83.
INDIANA (79)
Breland 6-13 3-4 15, T.Mitchell 3-8 0-0 6, McCowan 1-3 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 7-18 3-3 19, Robinson 3-10 0-0 7, Lavender 3-3 0-0 6, Hatar 4-6 4-4 12, Allen 1-3 1-2 4, Gondrezick 3-3 0-0 8, Vivians 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 11-13 79.
|Atlanta
|16
|25
|17
|25
|—
|83
|Indiana
|15
|19
|24
|21
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-22 (C.Williams 4-7, Stricklen 3-4, Bradford 2-4, Hayes 1-3, Hawkins 0-2), Indiana 6-18 (Gondrezick 2-2, K.Mitchell 2-10, Allen 1-2, Robinson 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 27 (Billings 7), Indiana 34 (Breland 16). Assists_Atlanta 20 (C.Williams, Carter 4), Indiana 20 (T.Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Indiana 16. A_0 (20,000)
