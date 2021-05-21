Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 83, Indiana 79

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (83)

Hawkins 0-5 0-0 0, Hayes 3-8 7-8 14, E.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, C.Williams 6-14 0-0 16, Carter 9-17 4-6 23, Billings 2-7 1-2 5, Stricklen 3-4 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Bradford 3-8 0-0 8, Sims 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-75 12-16 83.

INDIANA (79)

Breland 6-13 3-4 15, T.Mitchell 3-8 0-0 6, McCowan 1-3 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 7-18 3-3 19, Robinson 3-10 0-0 7, Lavender 3-3 0-0 6, Hatar 4-6 4-4 12, Allen 1-3 1-2 4, Gondrezick 3-3 0-0 8, Vivians 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 11-13 79.

Atlanta 16 25 17 25 83
Indiana 15 19 24 21 79

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-22 (C.Williams 4-7, Stricklen 3-4, Bradford 2-4, Hayes 1-3, Hawkins 0-2), Indiana 6-18 (Gondrezick 2-2, K.Mitchell 2-10, Allen 1-2, Robinson 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 27 (Billings 7), Indiana 34 (Breland 16). Assists_Atlanta 20 (C.Williams, Carter 4), Indiana 20 (T.Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Indiana 16. A_0 (20,000)

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds