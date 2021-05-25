Trending:
Atlanta 90, Chicago 83

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:12 pm
ATLANTA (90)

Hawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Hayes 8-16 7-9 26, E.Williams 3-7 1-3 7, C.Williams 6-15 3-3 18, Carter 3-8 1-1 7, Billings 2-5 6-6 10, Bradford 4-8 0-0 9, McDonald 3-8 2-3 9, Sims 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 20-25 90.

CHICAGO (83)

Copper 6-11 7-7 21, Hebard 1-6 1-2 3, Ndour-Fall 3-8 7-7 13, DeShields 5-10 6-6 17, Vandersloot 5-11 2-2 14, Stevens 4-9 2-2 11, Heal 0-3 2-2 2, Watts 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 27-28 83.

Atlanta 21 22 21 26 90
Chicago 15 18 23 27 83

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-18 (C.Williams 3-4, Hayes 3-5, Bradford 1-3, McDonald 1-5), Chicago 6-17 (Copper 2-3, Vandersloot 2-5, DeShields 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Ndour-Fall 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Billings 7), Chicago 41 (DeShields, Ndour-Fall 9). Assists_Atlanta 17 (McDonald 5), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Chicago 22. A_1,004 (10,387)

