Atlanta 90, New York 87

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (90)

Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 5-18 1-1 12, E.Williams 5-8 2-2 12, C.Williams 14-26 0-0 31, Carter 6-12 0-0 12, Billings 3-6 1-3 7, Bradford 2-5 0-2 5, McDonald 1-3 0-0 3, Sims 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 40-87 4-8 90.

NEW YORK (87)

Laney 4-12 12-12 20, Onyenwere 10-22 3-3 29, Shook 2-7 0-0 5, Ionescu 2-11 0-1 6, Whitcomb 6-8 2-3 19, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 27-69 19-21 87.

Atlanta 28 21 16 17 8 90
New York 17 28 17 20 5 87

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-21 (C.Williams 3-5, Bradford 1-2, McDonald 1-3, Hayes 1-6, Carter 0-2, Hawkins 0-2), New York 14-34 (Onyenwere 6-14, Whitcomb 5-7, Ionescu 2-7, Shook 1-3, Laney 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (C.Williams 12), New York 36 (Laney, Stokes 6). Assists_Atlanta 21 (C.Williams 7), New York 23 (Laney 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, New York 9. A_1,235 (17,732)

