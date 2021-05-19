ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

Wednesday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
GENEVA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
