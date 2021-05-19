ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

Wednesday

At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives

Geneva

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

GENEVA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

