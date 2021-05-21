On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 7:39 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives

Geneva

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

GENEVA (AP) _ Results Friday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor (4), Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (3), Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

