ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

Friday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
GENEVA (AP) _ Results Friday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor (4), Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (3), Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
