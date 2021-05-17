On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 8:39 am
Monday

At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives

Geneva

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

GENEVA (AP) _ Results Monday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Ilya Ivashka (1), Belarus, def. Mackenzie McDonald (5), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Adrian Mannarino (8), France, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

