ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

Monday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
GENEVA (AP) _ Results Monday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Ilya Ivashka (1), Belarus, def. Mackenzie McDonald (5), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Adrian Mannarino (8), France, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
