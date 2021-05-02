ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Sunday

At Clube de Tenis do Estoril

Estoril, Portugal

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 7-5, 3-6, 10-3.

