ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Sunday
At Clube de Tenis do Estoril
Estoril, Portugal
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Sunday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (7), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 7-5, 3-6, 10-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments