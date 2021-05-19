ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

Wednesday
At Parc de la Tete d’Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d’Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Marc Lopez, Spain, and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 11-9.
Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
