ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

Monday
At Parc de la Tete d’Or
Lyon, France
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d’Or (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Kamil Majchrzak (7), Poland, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Gregoire Barrere (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang (8), France, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Joao Sousa (3), Portugal, def. Arthur Rinderknech (5), France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-5, 6-3.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-2, 10-1.
