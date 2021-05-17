On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 8:06 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Parc de la Tete d’Or

Lyon, France

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d’Or (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Kamil Majchrzak (7), Poland, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Gregoire Barrere (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang (8), France, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Joao Sousa (3), Portugal, def. Arthur Rinderknech (5), France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (2), Finland, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-2, 10-1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia