Sports News

Auburn men’s hoops signs Arkansas transfer guard Desi Sills

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 2:11 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills is heading to Southeastern Conference rival Auburn.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Wednesday Sills has signed an athletics financial aid agreement.

Sills, who played three seasons with the Razorbacks, has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season for Arkansas, which advanced to the Elite Eight.

Sills was the only Arkansas player to play in all 98 games over the last three seasons. That makes him the most experienced SEC player coming back next season.

“Desi is a proven winner,” Pearl said. “He’s a fierce competitor and a tough, physical defender. He’s got the ability to create for himself as well as others. Playing in our up-tempo system should bring out the best of him. If he plays as well against others as he did against us, we hit the jackpot.”

Sills has averaged 17 points in games against Auburn in his career. He’s the fourth transfer to sign with the Tigers this offseason.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

