AUTO RACING: Monster Mile beckons NASCAR

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Drydene 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Dover International Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won the first of two races on back-to-back days in August after starting second.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr., the only multiple race winner so far this season, won both stages and then held off Kyle Larson at Darlington for his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Truex continues to trail Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, in the standings. He’s now 75 behind, followed by William Bryon (101 back), Joey Logano (123) and Ryan Blaney (124). … Hamlin leads with nine top-five finishes. Three others have five. … Like Hamlin, Kevin Harvick (7th) and defending series champion Chase Elliott (8th) are in the top eight in points despite not having won a race this season.

Next race: May 23, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drydene 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m.

Track: Dover International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won the first half of a weekend doubleheader in August after starting fifth.

Last race: Allgaier outran JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in a two-lap overtime at Darlington to join Austin Cindric as the only two-time winners after nine races.

Fast facts: Cindric, the defending series champion, remains the points leader by 39 over Daniel Hemric and 67 over Harrison Burton. A.J. Allmendinger is 91 back and Jeb Burton is 94 back. … Berry, a part-time driver for JRM, has four top-10 finishes in eight starts and is 16th in point despite missing a race. He’s also third in laps led with 103, trailing Cindric (346) and Hemric (204).

Next race: May 22, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Defending series champion Sheldon Creed outran Ben Rhodes through two final restarts to gain his first victory of the season. His victory in a Chevrolet came after Toyota won the first seven races of the season, the last five by Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.

Next race: May 22, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a race-long duel with Max Verstappen to win for the third time in four races this season.

Next race: May 23, Monte Carlo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GMR Grand Prix

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; qualifying, 4:50 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.3 miles.

Last year: Scott Dixon won after starting seventh.

Last race: Pato O’Ward became the fourth different winner in as many races, passing Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go at Texas for his first career victory in 26 starts.

Fast facts: Dixon leads O’Ward by 22 points in the standings with Alex Palou third, 26 behind. … Dixon, O’Ward and Newgarden all have a pair of podium finishes. … Dixon’s 369 laps led lead by a wide margin through four races. Next best is Colton Herta with 97. … Herta is one of four race winners, but is just 10th in points.

Next race: May 30, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car at the Southern Nationals in Georgia.

Next event: May 16, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 12, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania; May 14-15, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

