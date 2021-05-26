On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baker, Rombach combine for 6 RBI’s in Texas Tech’s 11-4 win

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 2:19 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dru Baker and Nate Rombach each drove in three runs for No. 3 seed Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders opened Big 12 Tournament play with an 11-4 victory over No. 6 seed Baylor on Wednesday.

Baker led off the game with a home run, and Texas Tech (36-14) scored in each of the first four innings for an 8-0 lead. Baker, who finished 4 for 5, added a run-scoring double in the third and a RBI single in the sixth. Rombach hit a two-run homer in the fourth and singled in a run in the seventh for his third straight three-RBI game.

Texas Tech starter Mason Montgomery (4-3) set a program record in a Big 12 championship game with 11 strikeouts. Cam Caley (2-2) walked four and allowed three runs in a one-inning start for Baylor.

Jared McKenzie doubled in two runs in the seventh, and scored on Tre Richardson’s ground out to get Baylor (32-19) within 9-4.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset